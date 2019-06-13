Christopher Knight Home

Letitia Outdoor Ottoman

$79.25

Buy Now Review It

Whether being used as a footrest or used as a stand-in coffee table, this knitted cube pouf is a resourceful addition to any lounge space. Made with water-resistant material, this piece is perfect for indoor use or just a day out near the pool. Featuring striking red and orange line patterns, this pouf shows off its modern design with a touch of woven texture. Includes: One (1) Ottoman Pouf. Material: PET Yarn. Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester. Filling Composition: Polystyrene Beads. Fabric Color: Orange and Multi Red. Hand-Crafted Details. No Assembly Required. Dimensions: 16.00 inches deep x 16.00 inches wide x 16.00 inches high.