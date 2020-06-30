Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Creative Bath
L’etagere Over The Toilet Space Saver
$119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
L'Etagere Over the Toilet Space Saver in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Leaning Bookshelf
$229.00
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Isobel Bookshelf
$699.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
17 Stories
Kellie Wall Bar
$194.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Esmeralda Macramé Hanging Shelf
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Creative Bath
Creative Bath
L'etagere Over The Toilet Space Saver
$119.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Creative Bath
Dot Swirl Bath Rug, Multi-color
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Creative Bath
Etched Tumblers In Assorted Colors
$32.49
$11.43
from
Jet
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Pottery Barn
Trenton Laundry Bag Holder & Shelf
$149.00
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
WoodekDesign
Modern Coat Rack
$79.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Solid Manufacturing Co.
Decorative Found Ladder
$96.00
from
West Elm
BUY
Habitat
Trunk Set Of 2 Metal Storage Trunks With Silver Clasps
£80.00
from
Habitat
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted