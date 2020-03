Derek Lam

Leta Ribbed Ruffle Knit Pullover

$395.00 $258.00

Buy Now Review It

At Derek Lam

Ribbed knit sweaters are ideal for the colder months, but this version can be worn all year round. Minimally detailed with an asymmetric ruffle at the side of the hem, this long-sleeved style has a body-hugging fit that's perfect for layering.