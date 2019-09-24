Amazon

Let Your Mind Run: A Memoir Of Thinking My Way To Victory

NEW YORK TIMES -BESTSELLERDeena Kastor was a star youth runner with tremendous promise, yet her career almost ended after college, when her competitive method&mdash-run as hard as possible, for fear of losing&mdash-fostered a frustration and negativity and brought her to the brink of burnout. On the verge of quitting, she took a chance and moved to the high altitudes of Alamosa, Colorado, where legendary coach Joe Vigil had started the first professional distance-running team. There she encountered the idea that would transform her running career: the notion that changing her thinking&mdash-shaping her mind to be more encouraging, kind, and resilient&mdash-could make her faster than she&rsquo-d ever imagined possible. Building a mind so strong would take years of effort and discipline, but it would propel Kastor to the pinnacle of running&mdash-to American records in every distance from the 5K to the marathon&mdash-and to the accomplishment of earning America&rsquo-s first Olympic medal in the marathon in twenty years.Let Your Mind Run is a fascinating intimate look inside the mind of an elite athlete, a remarkable story of achievement, and an insightful primer on how the small steps of cultivating positivity can give anyone a competitive edge.