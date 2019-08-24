Let Me Tell You Something offers insights and lessons on how to create a happy and fulfilling life from Caroline Manzo, the tell-it-like-it-is, breakout star and fan favorite of Bravo’-s The Real Housewives of New Jersey.In this personal and practical guide, Caroline Manzo reveals how she has achieved a life that many viewers envy—-a close relationship with her children, a strong marriage, and a firm belief in loyalty to friends. She brings her life experience and pragmatic outlook to tough questions about family, friendship, love, and more.With wit and wisdom, Manzo opens up about life, family, raising children, love, and aging. Let Me Tell You Something: Life as a Real Housewife, Tough-Love Mother, and Street-Smart Businesswoman includes personal color photographs and lots of sage advice.