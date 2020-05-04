Jane Inc.

Less Stress Effervescent Cube

Description: The perfect addition to your self-care routine, the Less Stress Effervescent Cube is handmade using an all-natural formula of essential oils to help your mind and body relax. Just drop the cube in the bath and feel any tension melt away. Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate (baking Soda), Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Sea Salt, Honey Powder, Spirulina, Essential Oils of Ylang-ylang, Patchouli and Sandalwood