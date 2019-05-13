Unique Giftworks

Lesbian Wedding Gift - Pair Of Mrs & Mrs Diamond Rings Design Coffee Mugs With Optional Personalization! (2pcs) (personalize Them!)

$28.50

The perfect gift for any lesbian couples! Each mug is imprinted with unique Rings Design with Mrs & Mrs within them. Choose to “Personalize Them!” at checkout to customize the other side of each mug with the lovebirds' Names! **Please message us via Amazon us right away after checking out to let us know the names and date being printed on to the mugs. We will also message every customer upon purchase via Amazon to request the name(s) and date to be imprinted on to the mug. If customer does not respond or message us via Amazon within 24 hours of the transaction with imprint instructions, order will be mailed out with the designs as is and without any personalization.Pair of High Quality 11-12oz Maroon Color Tone Mugs (Sold in set, 2 mugs per set.) Each mug comes with individual gift box.Microwave & Top Rack Dishwasher Safe. FDA& Prop 65 Compliant.