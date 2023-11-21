Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Les Velvet Dress
$248.00
$186.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Steve Madden
Gretta Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Minidress
BUY
$36.75
$49.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Embellished Structured Mini Dress With Scatter Jewel
BUY
$59.67
$169.00
ASOS
J.Crew
Contrast-trim Sweater-dress
BUY
$144.50
$178.00
J.Crew
Reformation
Pia Velvet Dress
BUY
$208.50
$278.00
Reformation
More from Reformation
Reformation
Bea Skirt
BUY
$158.00
Reformation
Reformation
Liliana Knit Two Piece
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Adalynn Knit Two Piece
BUY
$186.00
$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Elora Knit Two Piece
BUY
$133.50
$178.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Steve Madden
Gretta Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Minidress
BUY
$36.75
$49.00
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond
One-shoulder Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
BUY
$41.40
$69.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Embellished Structured Mini Dress With Scatter Jewel
BUY
$59.67
$169.00
ASOS
Omnes
Riviera Midi Dress In Green & White Zebra
BUY
£25.00
£59.00
Omnes
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted