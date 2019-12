Votre Vu

Les Sorbet

$78.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Votre Vu

Meet Les Sorbet, a French frozen sérum for any area of the face and neck that needs a lift. This pop-up stick is richly activated with 40% anti-aging marine superstars—elastin and collagen—blended with muscle relaxing vegetable peptides. 1.01 fl. oz ℮ 30ml