United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Jacquemus
Les Santons De Provence Wool Top 38
$175.58
At Vestiaire Collective
with tag, Jacquemus wool top, size 38, never worn, dark blue and black bows on the top of the shoulders. General information Online since: 22/04/2021 Categories : Women Category: Clothing Sub-category: Tops Designer: Jacquemus Model: Les Santons de Provence Condition: Never worn, with tag Material: Wool Color: Blue Size: 38 FR Location:Croatia, from the seller ana Reference: 15658169