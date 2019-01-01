Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Guerlain
Les Elixirs Charnels, Gourmand Coquin Eau De Parfum
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
Gourmand Black Peppercorns. Chocolate. Rum. Spice.... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
We Wore Our Mom's Favorite Perfumes
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Juicy Couture
Viva La Juicy Grande Edition
$135.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Carven
Le Parfum Eau De Parfum
$86.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Eau De Parfum
$124.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Calvin Klein
Deep Euphoria Eau De Parfum Spray
$94.00
$47.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Guerlain
Guerlain
Guerlain Terracotta Jolies Jambes Flawless Legs Lotion
£45.00
£36.00
from
Scentstore
BUY
Guerlain
Guerlain Terracotta Jolies Jambes Flawless Legs Lotion
£45.00
£36.00
from
Scentstore
BUY
Guerlain
Mon Guerlain Eau De Parfum For Her 3oml
£53.00
from
The Perfume Shop
BUY
Guerlain
'terracotta' Bronzing Powder 10g
£38.00
from
Debenhams
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fragrance
Fragrance
7 Cannabis Fragrances That Won’t Make You Smell Like Burning Man
Fragrances have historically been separated into four distinct families: floral, fresh, woody, or spicy. However, in 2019, it should come as little
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Fall Candle Sale — & Everythin...
In true Bath & Body Works fashion, the candle emporium has just dropped the biggest sale we've seen in quite some time — $5.95 single-wick candles —
by
Megan Decker
Fragrance
Why Palo Santo Is More Than Just A "Fragrance Trend"
There it was, sitting in my email inbox: a subject line calling out "the next big ingredient in fragrance." I was taken aback — and not because the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted