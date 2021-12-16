Armani Beauty

Les Eaux Armani Prive Discovery Set

$130.00

A luxurious wardrobe of 5 bold, fresh and vibrant fragrances to begin a journey of rare and unique scents discovery. Today, Armani / Prive Haute Couture offers a bolder, more modern olfactory expression defined from contrasts. Between curves and sleekness. Light and shadow. Raw and refined. Modernity and craftsmanship. Conceived for curious fragrance lovers or collectors who wish to enjoy a selection of creations, this set contains 5 precious, thrilling and unexpected compositions with creative signatures. A personal and intimate journey from one fragrance to another to create your own itinary to suit your mood and the moment.