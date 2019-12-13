Chanel

Les Beiges Water-fresh Tint

PRODUCT The first CHANEL complexion tint featuring pigment micro-droplets that deliver a water-fresh sensation and a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Composition Created with patented MicroFluidic technology, the lightweight gel texture bursts with ultra-pure ingredients for a bare-skin effect with eight hours of hydration and comfort. Skin feels refreshed and energized. HOW TO APPLY Dispense formula on back of hand. Use the included brush to burst micro-droplets, then dab onto face.