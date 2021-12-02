Chanel

Chanel

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick

$45.00

At Chanel

PRODUCT Enhance, brighten and contour the face with this versatile cream blush that blends onto skin seamlessly. Healthy-glow shades sculpt cheekbones and refresh the complexion with a vibrant, velvet finish. COMPOSITION Enriched with Cotton and Rose extracts, and Beeswax for comfort. HOW TO APPLY Apply LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick directly to cheekbones, then blend in with fingertips, using circular movements. Smooth towards the temples to lift cheekbones or towards lips to make them look longer. Apply before loose or pressed powders, including powder blush, for best results.