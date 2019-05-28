Chanel

Introducing the first water-fresh tint by CHANEL. On the cutting edge of microfluidic technologies in the cosmetics field, CHANEL creates EAU DE TEINT, the first water-fresh tint by CHANEL. Lightweight, hydrating and instantly refreshing, this ultra-light formula is composed of 75% water. Created with micro-fluidic technology, micro-droplets of encapsulated pigments melt into the skin on contact creating a radiant bare-skin effect. A blurring and smoothing effect unifies the complexion and a lightweight, sheer coverage allows the skin's natural beauty to shine through. The included ergonomic brush blends the tint effortlessly into skin for an even and natural-looking result. An ergonomic brush made of both strong and soft fibres ensures optimal uniformity. Natural Tamarind seed extract, known for its moisturising properties, delivers comfort and hydration all day long. A soothing fragrance inspired by neroli flower offers an instant feeling of well-being. Volume: 30ml