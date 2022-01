Bogner

Les Arcs Quilted Shell And Faux Leather Snow Boots

£300.00

At Net-A-Porter

Bogner's 'Les Arcs' snow boots are thoughtfully designed with all of the elements you need in a comfortable and supportive winter style. They've been made in Italy from faux leather and quilted shell that's padded for insulation. The faux shearling lining provides extra warmth, while the tractioned rubber soles ensure stability on snowy terrain.