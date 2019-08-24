Search
Les 4 Ombresmulti-effect Quadra Eyeshadow

Description A palette of four eyeshadows that features the most advanced innovation to enhance creativity. Its optimised formula unites a soft texture and an easy application to achieve maximum colour that is consistent, luminous and lasts all day long. The shades come in a variety of effects: matte, satiny, iridescent or metallic. A practical and portable black lacquered case with a large mirror. Result: The four eyeshadows blend endlessly to define natural, intense, sophisticated or smoky eyes. How to use Each palette is composed of: • two medium shades to blend together or apply in contrast, • one dark shade to intensify, sculpt and add depth, • one light shade to illuminate and give the eyes a wide-open effect. To help you during the first applications, the CHANEL Makeup Creation Studio suggests four ways to apply LES 4 OMBRES: natural chic, sophisticated, seductive or smoky eyes.
