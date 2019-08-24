Description
A palette of four eyeshadows that features the most advanced innovation to enhance creativity.
Its optimised formula unites a soft texture and an easy application to achieve maximum colour that is consistent, luminous and lasts all day long. The shades come in a variety of effects: matte, satiny, iridescent or metallic.
A practical and portable black lacquered case with a large mirror.
Result: The four eyeshadows blend endlessly to define natural, intense, sophisticated or smoky eyes.
How to use
Each palette is composed of:
• two medium shades to blend together or apply in contrast,
• one dark shade to intensify, sculpt and add depth,
• one light shade to illuminate and give the eyes a wide-open effect.
To help you during the first applications, the CHANEL Makeup Creation Studio suggests four ways to apply LES 4 OMBRES: natural chic, sophisticated, seductive or smoky eyes.