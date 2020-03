House of Intuition

Lepidolite Tumbles

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of Intuition

Chakra- Crown The “anti-anxiety” Stone. Reduces stress, depression & halts obsessive thoughts. Helps overcome insomnia. Encourages independence, self-love and trust . Size, shape and exact color varies due to each stone being unique. Choose your size option from below. Sizes vary from A being the largest: