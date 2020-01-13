Anthropologie

Leora Colorblocked Bias Midi Skirt

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

With the belief that "when a woman smiles, her dress must smile with her," French couturier Madeline Vionnet created garments to accentuate a woman's natural shape - her most iconic design being the bias cut. This artful technique required the fabric to be cut at a 45-degree angle, allowing it to softly drape and curve in the most flattering of ways. Here, the classic silhouette transforms this colorblocked skirt into a feminine piece that feels