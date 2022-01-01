Anthropologie

Leora Applique Quilt

$348.00 $127.47

Style No. 45407797AA; Color Code: 099 Reverse cotton voile applique in an eye-catching floral motif lends this bedding collection a refreshingly airy, springtime feel. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. 100% cotton voile; poly fill Digitally printed with applique embellishments Machine wash on gentle cycle; tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed Imported Dimensions Twin: 68" x 86" Full: 86" x 90" Queen: 92" x 96" King: 96" x 104" California King: 92" x 108"