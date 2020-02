Calhoun & Co.

Leopards In Flower Patch Throw Blanket

$108.00 $89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Bring a wild look to your cozy nights in with this leopard-patterned knit throw blanket from Calhoun & Co. Made from a cotton-acrylic blend with an intarsia knit pattern featuring leopards + florals allover.