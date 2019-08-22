Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Maeve
Leopard Sweater-knit Pencil Skirt
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Stripes of colorful leopard print lend a playfully feminine twist to this soft-knit skirt. Pair it with graphic tees, turtlenecks, buttondowns, and more for an effortlessly polished ensemble.
Featured in 1 story
18 New Arrivals From Anthropologie’s Plus Range
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Fitted Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Cienne
The Jerry Skirt
$275.00
from
Cienne
BUY
DETAILS
Marni
Floral-print Gauze Pencil Skirt
$620.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Keepsake The Label
Feel The Fire Skirt
$124.24
from
Fashion Bunker
BUY
More from Maeve
DETAILS
Maeve
Clementine Blouse
$120.00
$84.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Maeve
Terrace Floral Pants
$130.00
$91.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Maeve
Marlie Button-front Chambray Tunic
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Maeve
Savannah Swing Blouse
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted