RIXO x Target

Leopard Sleeveless Ruffle Slip Dress

$50.00

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'10" Sleeveless slip dress brings vintage-chic style to your wardrobe Bias cut jacquard construction for lovely movement and shape Green and white leopard print for a fiercely fun look Floral ruffled neckline adds extra definition and cheerful flair Adjustable shoulder straps for a stay-put fit Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Viscose Garment Length: Midi Fit: Slim Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: Scoop Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Spaghetti Straps Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899589 UPC: 191904268969 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2313 Origin: Imported Description Retro-chic style gets a playful twist with the Leopard Sleeveless Ruffle Slip Dress from RIXO for Target. This midi slip dress has been cut on the bias for lovely shaping and drape over the figure, as well as light and airy movement with every step. A green leopard print sprinkled about the white background lends cheerful flair, with contrasting colorful florals on the ruffled neckline adding feminine flair and extra definition. Adjustable shoulder straps let you find a comfortably secure fit, and the overall dainty silhouette makes way for a slew of styling possibilities. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.