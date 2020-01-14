Keasmto

Leopard Skirt

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

US Trademark "Keasmto" Brand Protection, Quality Assurance.Please refer to the size question and answer detailed description to choose the right size for you. Style:Casual,Material:SILK And Polyester Occasions:the pencil skirts is suitable in party,wedding,club,night out or other special occasion Recommended for hand washing, machine washable Note:Please refer to our detailed size chart on the image before you order.For the size question, please refer to the size question and answer detailed description, choose the size that suits you, thank you