Farm Rio

Leopard Shell Midi Dress

$215.00 $112.88

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

An effortless style with animal effort: the Leopard Shell Midi Dress is your new go-to-everywhere kind of fave! It has an easy fit to throw on and hang around with your fresh accessories. You can tie the straps to your liking, so it can also match your sunny flow. Isn’t it amazing?