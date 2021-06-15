Simply Be

Leopard Print Tie Waist Scuba Culottes

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

The perfect culotte for your wardrobe this season available in black and animal print. Featuring a flattering tie waist detail, side pockets and in a comfortable scuba material, these are the perfect trousers to style up or down. Pair with a t shirt and chunky gladiator sandals for that effortless day time look or switch to a bodysuit and heels for a chic evening look. Inside Leg Length 21in/54cm. Machine Washable. 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Product Code: FB684MC