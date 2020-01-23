Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Les Girls Les Boys
Leopard-print Stretch-mesh Thong
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Red and black stretch-mesh Lined at base 65% polyester, 35% elastane; lining: 100% cotton Machine wash Designer color: Animal Chili Red Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Commando
Cotton Bikini
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$19.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Hanky Panky
Organic Cotton Boyshort W/ Lace
$32.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$25.50
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
More from Les Girls Les Boys
Les Girls Les Boys
Leopard-print Stretch-mesh Underwired Soft-cup Bra
$65.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Les Girls Les Boys
Rib Jersey Mini Briefs - 3 Pack
$50.00
from
Les Girls Les Boys
BUY
Les Girls Les Boys
Tiny Bikini Brief
$42.00
from
Les Girls Les Boys
BUY
Les Girls Les Boys
Tiny Triangle Bikini Top
$55.00
from
Les Girls Les Boys
BUY
More from Intimates
Savage x Fenty
V-neck Chiffon Romper
C$87.84
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Low Rise Thong
$22.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Bali Intimates
Bali Comfort Revolution® Comfortflex Fit® Shaping Wirefree Bra
$21.99
from
OneHanesPlace
BUY
COS
Soft Triangle Bra
$25.00
from
COS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted