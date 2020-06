New York & Company x Gabrielle Union

Leopard-print Strapless Maxi Dress

$99.95 $69.96

Buy Now Review It

At New York & Company

Reviews RATING SNAPSHOT Select a row below to filter reviews. 5★ stars 12 12 reviews with 5 stars. 4★ stars 9 9 reviews with 4 stars. 3★ stars 4 4 reviews with 3 stars. 2★ stars 3 3 reviews with 2 stars. 1★ stars 2 2 reviews with 1 star. AVERAGE CUSTOMER RATINGS OVERALL ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 3.9 OVERALL, average rating value is 3.9 of 5. Fit Runs Small Rating of 1 means Runs Small Runs Large Rating of 5 means Runs Large Fit, average rating value is 3.5 of 5. STYLE 4.6 STYLE, average rating value is 4.6 of 5. Quality 4.1 Quality, average rating value is 4.1 of 5. 1–8 of 30 Reviews Sort by: