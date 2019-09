Topshop

Leopard Print Snow Suit By Topshop Sno

Designed for the fashion-forward, you will be sure to create eye-catching style down the slopes with this all over leopard print snow suit. Look and feel your best with this water-repellent and moisture-wicking fabrication. The details will impact your skiing experience from pass pocket, pit zips, leg gaitor and detachable hood. This is a one-of-a-kind piece that is unlike any other. 100% Polyester. Machine wash.