Sandy Liang x Target

Leopard Print Sherpa Hooded Sweatshirt

$60.00

At Target

At a glance Recycled Polyester Fit & style Model is wearing size 1X in video Long-sleeve sweatshirt with a black/cream leopard print Sherpa construction lends a soft and cozy feel Raglan sleeves for a more relaxed fit Crossover neckline with hood Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 63% Polyester, 35% Recycled Polyester, 2% Spandex Fit: Regular Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Hooded Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Item Style: Graphic Sweatshirts Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639142 UPC: 195994277870 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3653 Origin: Imported Description For something with a bit more flair than your everyday sweater, add the Leopard-Print Sherpa Sweatshirt from Sandy Liang x Target to your wardrobe. Fashioned with an allover leopard print in cream and black, this long-sleeve sweatshirt makes a great pairing with a range of bottoms. It's made with sherpa texture for a soft feel, along with ribbed detailing on the cuffs and hem for extra texture and neat contrast. A crossover neckline with hood adds to the warm and cozy fit while making for a super wearable piece. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Material for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.