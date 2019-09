Shrimps

Leopard Print Rosemary Dress

£475.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shrimps

The Rosemary is a new addition to the Shrimps dress collection. A playful v-neck style dress made from a delicate leopard print silk twill with puff tiered ¾ sleeves.It features a frill hem as well as elasticated cuffs and a frilled edge detail above the waistline.