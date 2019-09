Warehouse

Leopard Print Polo Neck Top

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warehouse

About Me A wild new take on the classic polo neck. Featuring a so-now leopard print, wear with your favourite denim or under a short-sleeved dress. Fabric: Main, 5% elastane, 95% viscose Wash Care: Machine wash Product Code: 34434 Model wears Size 8 and is 5ft10"