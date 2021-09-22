Nili Lotan x Target

Leopard Print Long Sleeve Tie-front Blouse

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 30% Recycled Polyester, 70% Polyester Fit: Loose Fit Length: Below Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Tie Neckline: V Neck Garment Details: Tie Detail Garment sleeve style: Balloon Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637655 UPC: 195994255328 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2757 Origin: Imported Description The Leopard Print Long Sleeve Tie-Front Blouse from Nili Lotan x Target perfectly combines a chic silhouette with a bold print for a piece you'll reach for again and again. This women's blouse has a standout leopard print pattern that's toned down with neutral hues, and details like a ruffled collar and voluminous sleeves channel designer Nili Lotan's sophisticated approach. A loose fit and below-hip length let the leopard print top work equally well tucked in or worn untucked, giving you options for versatile styling. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.