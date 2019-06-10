Play up the charm of your everyday style when you add the Leopard-Print Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Blouse from A New Day™. A brown and black leopard print makes for a sweet and sassy look, and this V-neck shirt gets a fashion-forward touch from bell sleeves adorned with smocked cuffs. The flowy silhouette lends itself to a breathable, comfortable fit for year-round wear, along with letting you tuck it into bottoms or leave it out for versatile styling options. Go for a head-turning look when you pair this leopard-print shirt with a black midi skirt and strappy sandals, or keep things casually chic with distressed boyfriend jeans and slide-on mules.