Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Saint Laurent
Leopard Print High Rise Slim Leg Jeans
$750.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Featured in 1 story
7 Denim Trends We've Predicted For 2019
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Asos Farleigh High Waist Slim Mom Jeans In Leopard Print With Ripped Knee
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Mid-rise Skinny Jeans
$14.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Women's 501 Boyfriend Jean
$88.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung for AG
The Revolution High-rise Flared Corduroy Jeans
$198.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Saint Laurent
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Small Kate Bag With Tassel In Embossed Leather
£1280.00
from
Saint Laurent
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Bedford Distressed Printed Canvas High-top Sneakers
$695.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Polka-dot Silk-chiffon Scarf
£300.00
£180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Asymmetric-strap Velvet Dress
£1465.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted