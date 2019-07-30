Marks & Spencer

Leopard Print Flip Flops

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

Whether you’re soaking up the sun by the pool or simply taking a stroll in the park, keep your feet feeling fresh and looking fabulous with these gorgeous animal print flip flops. These flip flops for women feature a statement animal print band to set off all your looks, whether you’re opting for a pretty summer dress or keeping things casual with a shorts and tee combo. To round these vegan shoes off, Insolia Flex® technology is included to reduce pressure on your feet.