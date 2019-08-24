Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
The Spanish Sandal Co.

Leopard Print Espadrille Wedges With Strap

$89.90$62.30
At The Spanish Sandal Co.
Leopard print is the new neutral and these will make a splash Wedge height: 2.8 inches Upper crafted in leather, wedge in jute and outsoles made of rubber Fit: true to size - size up if in between sizes Made in Spain
Featured in 1 story
Say Goodbye To Summer With These Major Shoe Sales
by Emily Ruane