Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Ganni
Leopard Print Cotton & Silk Peplum Top
$250.00
$99.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Loud leopard spots—the anthem of cool girls everywhere—pepper this cotton-and-silk peplum top that's fitted with smocking and finished with frills.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Aimee Top
$128.00
$89.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Grammar
The Split Infinitive Shirt
$285.00
from
Grammar
BUY
Need Supply
Giselle Back Tie Shirt
$58.00
$32.80
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
$250.00
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ganni
Leopard Print Cotton & Silk Peplum Top
$250.00
$99.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Jacquard Mini Wrap Dress
$250.00
$150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Jacquard Mini Wrap Dress
$150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Tops
& Other Stories
Sheer Fitted Smocked Top
£35.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Good American
Turtleneck Bodysuit
$125.00
$43.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted