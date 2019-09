Ganni

Leopard-print Cotton-poplin Shirt

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Gannis creative director Ditte Reffstrup credits leopard print as her own version of the timeless LBD, a sentiment evidenced by this brown shirt a piece from the exclusive capsule collection for MATCHESFASHION.COM. The boxy fit is crafted from cotton poplin with a point collar and short sleeves, then completed with a button-fastening front. Wear it with the matching shorts and Western boots for a bold take on festival attire.