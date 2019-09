Mango

Leopard Midi Dress

£69.98 £49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Online Exclusive. Flared design. Flowy fabric. Leopard print. Crossed V-neck with concealed button fastening. Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs. Two side pockets. Bow on the waist. Side button fastening. Side length 6.69 in. Back length 15.16 in. These measures have been calculated for a 10 size.