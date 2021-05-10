Opalhouse

Leopard Medallion Stitch Quilt Saffron

$59.00

At a glance STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Highlights Leopard medallion quilt brings a sense of adventure into your bedroom Microfiber construction with 100% cotton fill wraps you in cozy comfort Vibrant animal print on a solid backdrop gives your space an inviting look Machine-washable for easy home care Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 92 Inches (L), 88 Inches (W) Size: Full/Queen Fill Material: 100% Cotton Textile Material: 100% Polyester Pattern: Quilted Pattern, Printed Pattern Backing Material: 100% Polyester Textile construction: Microfiber Industry or Government Certifications: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Fabric Weight Type: Year Round Fabric Construction OEKO-TEX Certification Number: SH025 137370 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 78204943 UPC: 191908077949 Item Number (DPCI): 060-15-5056 Origin: Imported Description Bring a bright and wild look to your master suite or any other bedroom in your abode with the Leopard Medallion Stitch Quilt from Opalhouse™. Filled with 100% cotton, this lightweight microfiber quilt keeps you covered in cozy comfort as you drift through a magical world of dreams. The medallion quilt features a vibrant animal print against a solid-cream backdrop for striking appeal you'll love adding to any bedroom of your house. Simply mix and match this quilt with similar items to create an inviting foundation in your restful retreat. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you've been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse. We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® We made it better so you can feel better. To keep you safe from harmful substances, this product has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals according to strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® guidelines. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.