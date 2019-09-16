Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Lele Sadoughi
Leopard Knotted Headband
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Intermix
Silk leopard print hand knotted over the label's 1" width comfort fit headband. 1" knot and 2 side width for a bold, wider coverage. In brown/leopard.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Wella
Eimi Dry Me Dry Shampoo
$19.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
evo
Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm
$29.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kristin Ess
Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
$14.00
$8.40
from
Target
BUY
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl-embellished Velvet Headband
£138.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Petite Blush Pearl Velvet Headband
$88.00
from
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Velvet Headband
$49.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Beaded Woven Headband
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Hair Care
promoted
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
DevaCurl
Devacurl Arc Angel Gel Maximum Hold No-crunch Styler
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
tgin
Honey Curls Custard
$14.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture
Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Multi-action Lea
$11.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted