Lele Sadoughi

Leopard Faux Fur Claw Clip

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lele Sadoughi

Our take on the early 2000's classic claw clip. Made with leopard printed faux fur. Measuring 4 1/2" long and 2" tall. Use it to elevate the classic half up hairstyle or to make a messy bun. Comes with our trademark logo charm and packaged in our signature striped dust bag.