Glamorstar

Leopard Beret

$13.99

Elastic closure Material: 80% Angora rabbit hair, 20% acrylic fibers. Lightweight, soft and comfortable. Feel free to fold without creases, easy to carry Size: One size, the cap is elastic, the hat is about 29cm/11.4in in diameter, and the inner diameter is about 12.5cm/4.9in, suitable for most adults Features: French beret with leopard print vintage and stylish, let you stand out from the crowd The leopard beret is the perfect accessory in the wardrobe, suitable for autumn, winter and spring. It can be easily matched with a variety of styles of clothing. It is perfect for everyday wear, or take it to a party, dance The leopard beret is a great gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Mother's Day, family gatherings and friends' birthdays, they will love it