Ganni

Leopard And Moon-print Cotton Mini Dress

£240.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Gannis brown and blue poplin mini dress is from the Sun, Moon & You collection thats exclusive to MATCHESFASHION.COM, and draws inspiration from the mystery of astrology. The front godet panel features the Over the Moon-print and creates a loose, flared silhouette enhanced by exaggerated ballooned sleeves. Style it with black leather boots for lunch with friends.