Quench thirsty tresses with the Tonique Hydratant from Parisian haircare and cosmetics label Leonor Greyl; a moisturising and revitalising leave-in mist. Fueled by a combined energising kick from Seaweed and Plant Collagen rich in amino acids, the lightweight beauty treatment mist works to strengthen and deeply moisturise the driest hair types to restore instant softness, vitality and manageability. Suitable for dry hair types. Safe for colour-treated hair. Free from silicon, coal tar, parabens and sulphates.