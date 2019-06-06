Leonor Greyl

Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel - Styling Cream For Dry And Frizzy Hair 1.7 Oz.

$46.00

Are you searching for a product that will give you the style and nourishment that you have been wanting? Look no farther because Eclat Naturel (Styling cream for dry hair) from Leonor Greyl is the ideal product for that lifeless, dry, and sensitized hair of yours. Repairing damaged hair that was caused by perms, tinting, or excessive blow drying is possible because of this styling cream! Without making hair heavier, this product gives brilliance and manageability to your hair while protecting it at the same time. Experience the softness and beauty of your hair that will leave you breathless. Don't hesitate to try this product, we promise you won't regret it. "Healthy and Glamorous Hair using Natural Products" -is more than a mission statement, it&rsquo-s -a guiding principle. Initially chosen by Leonor and Jean-Marie Greyl in -1968 -and subsequently pursued with passion by their daughter Caroline, the Leonor Greyl brand is a visionary pioneer in the field thanks to the powers of nature. The family-run company's philosophy is based on meticulous and selective management of its supply resources to treat clients around the world to premium, effective, innovative and natural ingredients that deliver exceptional results. Leonor Greyl has always chosen to work with Mother Nature's most precious secrets and gifts to care for, moisturize, enhance and perfect hair. - Now, a line of 45 -unique, high quality natural products, Leonor Greyl has customized treatment protocols adapted to all hair and scalp conditions. Always ethically sourced and free of silicone, parabens and -SLS/SLES. We never test on animals. - -Made in France. Healthy and Glamorous Hair using Natural Products. Since 1968 Leonor Greyl has been a visionary in the field thanks to it's ethically sourced ingredients. Free of silicone, parabens & SLS/SLES. No Animal Testing. Made in France.