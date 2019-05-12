Leonor Greyl

Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel - Styling Cream For Dry And Frizzy Hair 1.7 Oz.

$46.00

Are you searching for a product that will give you the style and nourishment that you have been wanting? Look no farther because Eclat Naturel (Styling cream for dry hair) from Leonor Greyl is the ideal product for that lifeless, dry, and sensitized hair of yours. Repairing damaged hair that was caused by perms, tinting, or excessive blow drying is possible because of this styling cream! Without making hair heavier, this product gives brilliance and manageability to your hair while protecting it at the same time. Experience the softness and beauty of your hair that will leave you breathless. Don't hesitate to try this product, we promise you won't regret it.