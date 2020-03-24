Leonisa

Leonisa Compression Postpartum Panty With Adjustable Belly Wrap

$35.00

At Leonisa

This classic postpartum girdle comfortably slims your low-to-mid tummy. Its front panel is made of PowerSlim®: our incredible firm compression fabric with multidirectional reducing strength. Adjustable velcro sides allow you to find your perfect fit and choose your own compression level. The elastic waistband and leg bands are covered for no panty lines. With no hooks or zippers, this is the ideal panty to wear as you get back into shape, while protecting your c-section incision or recovering from a natural delivery. Detailed Features Slimming front tummy panel made of double-layered PowerSlim® for firm compression Protects c-section incisions Helps you recover after a c-section or natural delivery Front panel has adjustable velcro sides for a perfect fit No hooks or zippers Fabric content: 84.3% polyamide, 15.7% elastane Garment care instructions: Hand wash cold, do not tumble dry, do not use bleach, use a soft detergent. Recommended uses Post-pregnancy fitness! Wearing this panty helps you get back into shape. Confidence! Instantly slims your tummy so you can feel like yourself again. Helps you recover from surgery: reduces swelling and promotes healing. Post-surgical: may help reduce swelling and promote healing. May also help you lose weight and boost results from dieting.