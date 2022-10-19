Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Caramel Crystal Ballet Flat
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loeffler Randall
Need a few alternatives?
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Nordstrom
Margaux
The Demi Ballet Flat
BUY
$198.00
Zappos
Sarah Flint
Natalie X Gracie Flat
BUY
$495.00
Sarah Flint
Melissa
Aura Chain Flat
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Bennett Medium Tote Bag
BUY
$46.87
$87.50
The Shop by Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Dahlia Shoes
BUY
$431.20
$500.00
The Iconic
Loeffler Randall
Camellia Knot Mules With Ankle Strap
BUY
$550.00
The Iconic
Loeffler Randall
Cyrus Ruffled Raffia Tote
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Flats
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Nordstrom
Margaux
The Demi Ballet Flat
BUY
$198.00
Zappos
Sarah Flint
Natalie X Gracie Flat
BUY
$495.00
Sarah Flint
Melissa
Aura Chain Flat
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted